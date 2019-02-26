ROSE G. COVINGTON Monticello Rose G. Covington, 90, of Monticello, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, after a sudden illness. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, with visitation starting an hour before the service, at Peace United Church of Christ in Monticello. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Pastor Mike Cleeton will officiate at the services. Rose is survived by her children, Sue (Randy) Brokaw of Monticello, Mike (Janice) Covington of Leon and Dan (Ellen) Covington of Coggon, nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Galan; brother, John Schilt; her sisters, Magdalena Hall, Margaret Steiner and Mary Burrichter; and two grandsons, Stuart Covington and Nick Brokaw. Rose was born Oct. 17, 1928, to Ulrich and Magdalena (Baumann) Schilt. She was baptized on Dec. 13, 1928, and confirmed in 1943 at Peace United Church of Christ. Rose was a graduate of Monticello High School, Class of 1946. On Sept. 2, 1948, Rose married Galan D. Covington at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She worked as a nurse's aide at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello. As a couple, they farmed west of Monticello, where they milked Holstein cows and raised three children. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and Galan's right-hand man on the farm. Rose provided unconditional love, and was kind and cheerful. She loved sending cards to family and friends and cherished every card sent to her. She enjoyed her family, gardening, pinochle, canasta and time spent at the cabin on Lake Delhi. Rose was an active, lifelong member of the Peace United Church of Christ, 20-year member of the Merry Makers Club and the Class of 1946 lunch bunch. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary