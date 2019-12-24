|
ROSE MARY DETTBARN Earlville Rose Mary Dettbarn, 85, of Earlville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home. The family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Earlville with a Scripture service at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville conducted by the Rev. Dennis Quint. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Earlville. Rose was born March 29, 1934, in Dyserville, Iowa, the daughter of Leander and Lavena (Bessler) Becker. On Feb. 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Dettbarn. Rose was an Avon dealer for many years and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Wendie), Dana (Pam) and Daniel (Jane); her grandchildren, Angie, Heather, David, Casey, John, Dee, Amanda, Dustin, Sara and Alex; several great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Menke; and her brother, Jerry (Kathy) Becker. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; two sons, Daryl and David Dettbarn; and her granddaughter, Lisa. Please share a memory of Rose at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019