ROSE EISELE Solon Rose Eisele, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Solon, Iowa. She had been diagnosed with cancer several years earlier and lived each day to the fullest. Rose Marie Garry was born Jan. 20, 1935, to Thomas and Florence (Sandschulte) Garry, in Bancroft, Iowa. She grew up with six brothers and a sister. She married Joseph Eisele; they later divorced and remained friends. The couple made their home in Elmore, Minn. Rose raised six children while working as a bank teller, editor of the Elmore Eye newspaper and later as an advertising professional at CMF&Z, Three Arts and Parsons in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she moved in 1978. Several decades later, she moved to Albuquerque to live near two siblings and to enjoy the warmth and beauty of New Mexico. She returned to Iowa in 2014 to live near her children, settling in Solon until her death. Wherever Rose moved, she developed strong and lasting friendships. She greatly enjoyed sewing, playing cards and Scrabble, socializing with friends, a nightly brandy cocktail while watching the world news, and attending church services and social events that nurtured her deep faith in the Catholic Church. She enjoyed the company of her children, grandchildren and her friends and neighbors. She will be forever remembered and greatly missed. Rose is survived by her children, Matthew, Charles and Eric, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mark (Julette), Elmore, Minn., Mary Kaye, Solon, and Julie Eisele (Dan Roach), Iowa City; her brothers, Phillip Garry (Janice Teal), Albuquerque, N.M., Thomas Garry (Adrienne), Bancroft, Iowa, and George Garry (Beverly), Osseo, Minn.; her sisters-in-law, Mary Anne Garry, Cedar Rapids, and Phyliss Garry, Roseville, Minn.; her brother-in-law, Albert Eisele, Falls Church, Va.; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Richard, Patrick, John (Jack) and Louise; three sisters-in-law, Theresa Garry, Alice (Walsh) Garry and Moira Eisele; a brother-in-law, Arnold Eisele; and a niece, Margaret Garry. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Solon. A funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Bancroft, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, followed by inurnment in St. John's Catholic Cemetery and a luncheon. The family will greet visitors at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church with a rosary. Memorials can be made to the family and will be shared with organizations in Rose's community in her memory. The family extends gratitude to Iowa City Hospice, and to nurse Dianna Reuter in particular; and also to caregivers at the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center for their excellence and compassion. Oakcrest Funeral Services of Bancroft in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019