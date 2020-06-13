ROSE HELEN WEININGER Cedar Rapids Rose Helen Weininger, 102, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rose Helen Hopper was born Sept. 7, 1917, at Palo, Iowa, to William A. and Mary Bemer Hopper. She married Vernon Weininger on Nov. 18, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Donald Hopper; her twin brother, Robert Hopper; son-in-law, Robert Hemphill; and granddaughter, Roseann. Rose is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Hemphill and Carolyn Andrews (Walter); her son, William Weininger (Diann); grandchildren, Marie Henderson (Danny), Karla Hogan (Don), Tina Hogan (Dennis), Lynette Hemphill, Chris Weininger (Amy), Jason Weininger (Rebecca), Holly Bartak (Michael) and Eric Andrews; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.