ROSE KATHRYN SMITH DONALD L. SMITH Cedar Rapids Rose Kathryn Smith, 99, and Donald L. Smith, 96, together will share their Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, beginning with Mass at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids followed by burial in Czech National Cemetery. A luncheon reception is scheduled after completion of the services at the church. Rose Kathryn Smith, 99, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Rose Kathryn (Kosina) Smith was born March 31, 1918, to Louis and Amelia (Buranek) Kosina, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She spent her whole life in Cedar Rapids until June of 2017, when she moved to Kansas to be near family. Rose passed just two short months later on Sept. 23, 2017. Rose graduated in 1936 from Wilson High School, where she excelled, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was a very active member of St. Ludmila's Catholic Church, where she was a 1950 charter member of St. Anne's Circle. Rose always was lending a helping hand for fundraisers, numerous PTA associations and Monday Menders. She loved to keep active and enjoyed sewing, biking and hiking. Rose had many friends whom she visited and helped her entire life. She loved her children and grandchildren and has been and will continue to be greatly missed. Donald L. Smith, 96, of Overland Park, Kan., passed peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, following a loving visit with family. Donald Lawrence Smith was born to Harry and Selma (Miller) Smith in Nevada, Mo. He was one of five brothers and one sister, to whom he was close his entire life. After graduating from Nevada High School, Don enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy Air Force for three years. Don was a career electrical contractor, president of IBEW for six years and taught electrical trade for 10 years. He loved fishing, boating and hunting. Don was a very active member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church and always was lending a helping hand to his friends and family. Proud to be an American, he participated in the Honor Flight for World War II veterans and always bought American-made. Don was a much-loved man and will be greatly missed. Don and Rose met on Don's birthday Oct. 9, 1943, in Iowa City, Iowa. They married on Oct. 31, 1944, and were married for almost 73 years. Together, they had five children, Suzan (Vince) Bundy, David Smith, Trudi Hansen, Stephanie (Tim) Eldredge and Sterling (Mary) Smith; 10 grandchildren, Christine (Dave) Read, Amy Blake, Chad Hansen, Joy (Tim) Novak, Jeremy Hansen, Timothy (Gina) Eldredge, Emily Eldredge, Patrick (Donna) Eldredge, Matthew (Meg) Smith and Adam (Emily) Smith; and 13 great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their son, David; daughter-in-law, Mary; and Don also was preceded in death by his wife, Rose.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019