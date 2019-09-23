|
|
ROSE MARIE DAVIS Cedar Rapids Rose Marie Davis, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Northbrook Manor Care Center. A visitation will be on from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Rose Marie Morehead was born June 9, 1930, the daughter of Victor and Gertrude (Kimball) Morehead. She was united in marriage to Raymond Miller on March 17, 1951, until he passed away in 1954. Later, Rose was united in marriage to Harold Davis on July 27, 1957, until he passed away on Feb. 10, 2003. Rose was proud to be a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 50 years. She enjoyed quilting, reading, fishing and camping with family, and most of all dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and three siblings, Richard, John and Will Morehead. Left to cherish Rose's memories are her children, Tom (Genea) Davis of Omaha and Peggy Davis of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Sean Davis, Kevin Davis, James D. (Lisa) Eichenberger, Steven Eichenberger and James A. Eichenberger; three great-grandchildren, Ray, Neveah and Braiden; and two siblings, Mary Squires of Monticello and Byron Morehead of Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the in Rose's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019