Rose Marie Elliott
ROSE MARIE ELLIOTT Cedar Rapids Rose Marie Elliott, daughter of Cyril Vincent Elliott and Helen Kathryn (Howes) Elliott, passed after a long illness on Sept. 17, 2020. Rose was a graduate of Mount Mercy University, worked at Rockwell Avionics for 40-plus years with some wonderful people. She enjoyed retirement in many ways. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James R. Elliott. Rose is survived by her sister, Jean; five nieces and nephews and their children. Her loss is unimaginable and she is missed greatly. We wish to thank the sincere, compassionate caregivers at Pinicon Place in Anamosa, and the faithful and amazing hospice staff at Above and Beyond in Monticello. You have blessed dear Rosie and me (her sister), so much. You will remain in my heart as family too. Due to COVID-19, there will be graveside services at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
