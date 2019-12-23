|
ROSE MARIE "ROSIE" KEHRLI Manchester Rose Marie "Rosie" Kehrli, 84, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Martha Mae (Monaghan) Kehrli. Rosie was raised in the Ryan area and gradated from St. John Catholic High School. She then graduated from Xavier School of X-Ray Technology in Dubuque. Rosie worked at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque for 21 years. She then worked for 12 years at Mercy Hospital in Dyersville and Dubuque. Rosie was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan. She enjoyed playing cards, golf, traveling, bowling and sports. Rosie was a Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Survivors include her 11 nieces and nephews, Dr. Mark (Carolyn) Kehrli of Ames, Linda (Tracy) Bessey of Manchester, Lisa (Jeff) Henderson of Cedar Rapids, Lorraine (Rick) Gaffney of Ryan, Mary Lou (Mark) Gaffney of Winthrop, Monica (Cherie) Kehrli of Ryan, Sharon Mere (Paul Suedkamp) of Tiffin, Ruth (Ben) Dugan of Cedar Rapids, Shawn (Robin) Kehrli of Ryan, Amy (Jeff) Mesch of Cedar Rapids and Angie (Tim) Casey of Ryan; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; several cousins; and her best friend, Mary Duggan of Manchester. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister-in-law, Marcus Sr. and Catherine Anne Kehrli. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 4 p.m. Scripture service. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019