ROSE MARIE UCHYTIL Belle Plaine Rose Marie Uchytil, 91, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by family, at the Keystone Care Center, Keystone Iowa. Rose was born on the Johnson home farm two miles east of Elberon, to Irve and Maude (King) Johnson on Aug. 7, 1928. She married James Uchytil on June 14, 1952, and the two were married for 52 years when James passed away in 2004. Survivors include two children, Kevin (Christa) Uchytil, Rapid City, S.D., and Kim (Jeff) Slaymaker, Belle Plaine, Iowa. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Justin (Carissa) Uchytil, Chad (Madison) Uchytil, and Chelsea (Cody) Wynia, all of Rapid City, S.D., and Tyler (Kristen) Hartz and Zacary Slaymaker of Belle Plaine, Iowa; and five great-grandchildren, Tate Uchytil, Kennedy Uchytil, Griffen Uchytil, baby girl Hartz (due March 2020) and baby Wynia (due May 2020). She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raleigh Johnson of Belle Plaine and Irving (Bub) Johnson of Omaha, Neb.; and a sister, Alice Jordt of Belle Plaine. According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and private family graveside services and burial will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019