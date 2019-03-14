ROSE MARY JENNINGS MINER Garrison Rose Mary Jennings Miner, 90, died peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Vinton. Rose Mary was born May 28, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the only daughter of Frank and Annette Beatty Jennings. She attended Immaculate Conception School, graduating in 1946. She then attended Mount Mercy College and Coe College, and in 1977 received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Mount Mercy. On Oct. 15, 1960, she married Virgil Miner at Immaculate Conception Church in Cedar Rapids. Rose Mary was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton, where she was church organist for many years. Rose Mary taught Spanish, vocal and instrumental music at several schools and at the Iowa Braille School, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed music and scrapbooking, but her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Virgil; children, David (Connie) Miner, Dysart, Iowa, and Mary (Jim Barkdoll) Sheeley, Garrison, Iowa; four grandchildren, Alex and Lindsey Miner and Nathan and Dillon Sheeley; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Miner; and brothers, Frank and Bill Jennings. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Rose Mary and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary