ROSE MARIE OSWALD Monticello Rose Marie Oswald, 91, of Monticello, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Monticello Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the church with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Rose was born Nov. 28, 1927, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Anna (Koob) Merfeld. She married Earl G. Oswald on Sept. 6, 1951, in Cascade. Together they farmed in the Monticello area and later moved to the family farm in 1970. She worked hard at gardening as she raised her family. She also worked in the medical field in various positions for more than 60 years. She was active politically as a member of the Democratic Party. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and visiting. Survivors include six sons, Don (Nancy) Oswald of Earlville, James, Leon, Dean (Lisa), Paul (Julie) and Ed Oswald, all of Monticello; four daughters, Ann (William) Buckner of Monticello, Janet Fischer of Oneida, Betty Bagley of Mercer, Mo., and Joan (Barney) Dirks of Anamosa; a son-in-law, Joe Nosek of Cedar Rapids; 28 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph Merfeld of Cascade, Louis (Gladys) Merfeld of Dubuque, Ann Gudenkauf of Manchester, Theresa Drew of Cascade and Allan (Bev) Merfeld of Rockford, Ill.; and in-laws, Cheryl Merfeld of Rockford, Ill., Gerry Merfeld of Benton Harbor, Mich., Kathleen Hunt of Hopkinton and AnnaBelle Oswald of Monticello. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl, in 2001; a daughter, Lois Nosek; a son-in-law, John Bagley; a great-grandson, Samuel Boehm; siblings, Carl (Peg) Merfeld, Francis and Robert Merfeld and Mary Margaret (Larry) Ahlers; and in-laws, Dode Merfeld, Gerald Gudenkauf, Ralph Drew, Lloyd Oswald, Mary (Harold) Schneiter, Patricia (William) McDonell and Bob Hunt. Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019