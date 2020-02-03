|
ROSE "ROSIE" PALUMBO Cedar Rapids Rose "Rosie" Palumbo, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel, where a vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Rosie was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Florence (Williams) Palumbo. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1944. Rosie worked for Iowa National Life Insurance Co. from 1944-45, and then Nabisco as an office manager from 1945, until her retirement in 1989. She was an avid bowler and first became active in the Cedar Rapids Women's Bowling Association in 1946. She served as the president from 1954-56 and 1969-74 and secretary from 1957-1963. In 1971, she was elected to the board of directors of the Iowa Women's Bowling Association and was elevated to an officer's position. She held a 173 average earlier in her career and had a high 246 game and 647 series. Rosie was inducted in the Cedar Rapids Bowling Hall of Fame in 1989. Her other accomplishments and honors included serving as president of the Cedar Rapids 600 Club, serving on the Hall of Fame board of directors, and helping organize the Cedar Rapids Junior Bowling Association. Rosie was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, where she attended mass daily. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan and followed the teams religiously. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her sister, Josephine Callan of Norman, Okla.; her brother, Fred (Mary Ann) Palumbo of Huntley, Ill.; nieces and nephews, Diane Palumbo of St. Louis, Mo., Dave (Maria) Palumbo of Barrington, Ill., and Anne (Tim) Miles of Norman, Okla., and grandnieces and grandnephews, Johnny Palumbo, AJ Palumbo, Leah Palumbo, Joe Turner, Callan Turner, Meehan Kellett and Sam Kellett. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Ann Palumbo BVM; niece, Nancy Palumbo; and nephew, Patrick Callan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020