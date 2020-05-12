Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:15 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 15, 2020
St. Mary Church
Rose Rittenmeyer


1923 - 2020
Rose Rittenmeyer Obituary
ROSE LETA MARIE RITTENMEYER Iowa City Rose Leta Marie Rittenmeyer, 96, died peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Bird House Hospice Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 15, at St. Mary Church with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Please respect social distancing. Graveside committal will be at 2:15 p.m. Friday at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bird House Hospice Home or Iowa City Hospice. Rose Leta was born Dec. 28, 1923, in Riverside, Iowa, the daughter of Henry Lee and Mary Helen (Birrer) Gringer. Rose was raised in Riverside and Hills and graduated from St. Mary's High School. On Dec. 13, 1943, Rose married Bernard Rittenmeyer at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City. They enjoyed 56 loving years of marriage, making their home in Riverside and Iowa City. Rose was employed at NCS as a program associate, retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, and volunteered at Mercy Hospital and Iowa City Hospice. She was a kind and nurturing woman, extending what she had to others and welcoming many into her home. Rose enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, cooking and traveling. She will be remembered for pot roasts with mashed potatoes, lots of carrots, and her famous fruit salad. She loved spoiling great-grandchildren, giving birthday cards and Christmas gifts, holding babies, playing Mexican Train, walking on the beach, road trips, admiring nature, encouraging words, her good sense of humor and unwavering prayers. Rose is survived by her two children, son, Bob "Ritt" (Doris) Rittenmeyer of Coralville and Bonita Springs, Fla.; and daughter, Judy Krantz of Iowa City; four grandchildren, Brandon Swafford of Spokane, Wash., Todd (Julie) Krantz of Oak Harbor, Wash., Tonja (Tom) DiCenzo of Newman Lake, Wash., and Lisa Rittenmeyer of Coralville; and four great-grandchildren, Alex, Maya, and Nick Krantz, and Tyler Swafford. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; daughter, Theresa, and husband, Terry Swafford; grandson, Troy Krantz; sister, LaVerna Rummelhart; brother, Harrold Gringer; and niece, Mary Yeggy. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Legacy Pointe, Legacy Gardens and the Bird House Hospice Home for their excellent care. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020
