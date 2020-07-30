Rose Stone

ROSE ELMA STONE Marion Rose Elma Stone, 83, of Marion, passed away at Winslow House Care Center on Sunday, July 26, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Springville, Iowa, to Edna and Ivan Wood. To honor Rose's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Rose loved being with family and close friends. She could be found most days outside enjoying the sun and most evenings going to local restaurants with her best friend. Rose lived a life full of enjoyment and love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish Rose's memories are grandson, Josh (Sarah) Shebek of Cedar Rapids; best friend, Don Crumbaugh of Marion; daughters, Linda Vickery of Memphis, Tenn., and Bonnie (Ron) Hald of Cedar Rapids; brothers, George (Dorothy) Wood and Jerry Wood; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Colton Shebek. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim, and three children. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
