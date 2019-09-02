Home

ROSELINDA ELLEN SAEY Cedar Rapids Roselinda Ellen Saey, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be at held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Moose Lodge. She is survived by children, Eddie Saey, Angela (Phil) Wacha and Daniel Saey; two grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin) Olson, Justin (Katelyn) Wacha; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Saey. Rose loved spending time with family, friends and Jackson. She loved watching the Cubs. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
