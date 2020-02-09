|
ROSEMARIE MILLER Cedar Rapids Rosemarie Miller, 85, born March, 11, 1934, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020. She was a Holocaust survivor. She married the late Samuel Miller on Sept. 3, 1951, in Burlington, Iowa, and they were married for 34 years, until his death Jan. 8, 1985. Rosemarie is survived by her only daughter, Delores Straub (Bruce); granddaughters, Jeannie Hinricks (Jeff Ash), Susan Squires (Dan), the late Sheely O'Dell (Joe Thompson) and Jessica Morales (David); along with nine great-grandchildren, Jade, Kage, Carrie Mae, Steven, Sophia, JazLynn, Hannah, Marcellas and Michael. Rosmarie enjoyed her wonderful family, homemade crafts, flowers, rock-collecting and swimming. Rosmarie's funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Burlington Memorial Park located at, 10993 115th Ave., Burlington. Memorial donations can be made to Delores Straub 6676 32nd Ave., Lot 61 Shellsburg, IA 52332.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020