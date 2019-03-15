ROSEMARIE (EIBEN) NURRE Cedar Rapids Rosemarie (Eiben) Nurre, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died on March 13, 2019, of a sudden illness at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids with visitation one hour prior to service. Officiating: Father Phil Thompson. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home with a vigil service beginning at 4 p.m. Burial: St. Francis Xavier Basilica Church Cemetery, Dyersville, Iowa. Survivors include her son, Steven (Jennifer) Nurre, daughter, Carolyn (David) Burger, both of Cedar Rapids; her five grandchildren, Clayton, Garrett and Eleanor Nurre and Alexandra and Matthew Burger; sister, Margaret Anne Dunn (James) of Arizona; sister, Mary Lou Larson of Wisconsin; and brother, Tom Eiben of Cedar Rapids. Preceding Rosemarie in death were her parents; husband, Alfred (Fritz) Nurre; and brother, William Eiben. Rosemarie was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, to Garrett and Mary Eiben. She graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. She was a registered nurse for more than 38 years, and most of her years were spent working at Mercy Hospital. In April of 1972, Rosemarie married Alfred (Fritz) Nurre at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. They raised their two young children in Dyersville until the passing of Fritz; then the family relocated to Cedar Rapids. After retirement, Rosemarie started her own business, Good Elf Delivery and Errand Service. She enjoyed serving others and helping them with small jobs around their homes and running errands. Her passions were her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them, attending their sporting events and playing games with them. Rosemarie was a Friend of Noelridge volunteer, and she loved caring for plants. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, embroidering and quilting. Rosemarie in her later years was interested in genealogy and her family ancestry. Rosemarie was a faithful person and spent time daily in prayer. A special thanks to the staff of Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their gracious care during her last days. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Rosemarie. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary