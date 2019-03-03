ROSEMARY LOVSTUEN Cedar Rapids Rosemary Lovstuen, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Living Center West. Services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories where there will be a visitation after 10 a.m. on Saturday. Inurnment in the Cedar Memorial Mausoleum Columbarium. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three sons, Wayne (Jane) of Kirksville, Mo., Randall of Cedar Rapids and Gary (Laura) of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Marsha (Corky) Ralston of Cedar Rapids and Traci (Michael) Freeseman of Waterloo; two brothers, Bill Keefe of Decorah and Tommy Keefe of Racine, Wis.; two sisters, Kay Ihde and JoAnn Thorsten, both of Decorah. She also is survived by several grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Barth; and a sister, Carol Hammel. Rosemary was born on April 5, 1931, in Decorah, the daughter of Lloyd and Hattie (Matter) Barth. She married Alton W. Lovstuen on July 20, 1950, in Decorah. Alton passed away in 2018. Rosemary worked at Quaker Oats in assembly and retired from there after more than 18 years of service. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, cooking, hosting family dinners, and especially the time spent with her beloved family. Rosemary will forever be remembered as a loving and caring sister, wife, mother and grandmother, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to the Parkinson Foundation or the . Please leave a message or tribute to the Lovstuen family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary