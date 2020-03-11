|
|
ROSEMARY MILDRED MEISINGER Cedar Rapids Rosemary Mildred Meisinger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, entered into God's fullness, light and unending love on March 9, 2020. Her family is comforted knowing that her soulmate, Vernon "Mike" Meisinger, preceded her in death and was no doubt there to greet her with a warm embrace. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church. The Rev. John R. Flaherty will officiate. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home where there will be a vigil service at 5 p.m. There also will be a visitation from 9 a.m. until services Thursday at the church. Rosemary was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Humphrey, Neb., the loving daughter of Fred and Margaret Bender, and sister to her older brother, Edwin. Rosemary met the love of her life, Mike, at a dance hall in Norfolk, Neb., where they waltzed and jitterbugged the night away. They were married for 52 years and were blessed with four children: Michael, Susan (John), Robert (Julie) and Kenneth (Kathy); as well as six grandchildren, Patrick, Megan (Paul), Kayla, Matthew, Alison and Charlie. Rosemary lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She treasured her family and friends and embraced every one of life's special moments with them. She loved to open her home to entertain. Christmas was her favorite holiday, where every corner of the house was decorated, cookies and pies were lovingly baked, feasts were prepared and served, endless games of pinochle were played and, most importantly, the house was filled with laughter and love! In addition to her devotion to family and friends, Rosemary will be remembered for her unwavering faith and dedication to her parish family at All Saints Catholic Church. It was not unusual to see Rosemary at daily Mass and she served her church in various capacities through the years. She also enjoyed breakfast and fellowship with the Holy Huddle and her Highway Equipment friends. Rosemary touched everyone's heart with her kindness, compassion, sweet sense of humor and selfless giving. Her grandchildren will always remember the countless hours their Mimi spent playing with them and the way she supported them through life's many milestones. Her children are most grateful for teaching them the meaning of unconditional love. Rosemary's spirit will live on through everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic Church or the . Please leave a message or tribute to Rosemary's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. What we have once enjoyed we can never lose; All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. -Helen Keller
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020