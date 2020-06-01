ROSEMARY TRIMBLE Atkins Rosemary Trimble, 84, of Atkins, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020, with her children by her side. Rosemary was born March 18, 1936, to Thomas and Elfie (Schmidt) Gibney in Watkins. She graduated from Norway High School in 1954. She waitressed at Ced-Rel Supper Club and Frontier Inn. Rosemary sold Avon for many years in the Atkins area. She then worked at the Linn County Auditors Office, and retired from the Linn County Jail. Rosemary cherished her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her four children, Kathy (Bob) Koehn of Atkins, Bob Williams of Newhall, Miriam (Jody) Junge of Atkins and Ray Trimble of St. Louis; 13 grandchildren, Zach, Rachel and Riley Koehn, Jenna Schulte, Julie Crain, Kelly Barr, Jacob and Michael Williams, Josh and Kiley Junge, Sara Lennie, and Justin and Andrew Trimble; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sisters-in-law, Jane Gibney and Ellen Gibney. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dr. Thomas Gibney II and Edward Gibney. The family would like to thank Care Initiatives Hospice and Unity Point Home Health Services for their exceptional and loving care of Rosemary. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family service at St. Patrick and St. Paul's Cemetery, Watkins, with Father Dustin Vu officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 1, 2020.