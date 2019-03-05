ROSEMARY WELTER Monticello Rosemary Welter, 87, of Monticello, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue at Sacred Heart Church Saturday, March 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Rosemary was born to Raymond and Margaret (Egan) Supple of Castle Grove Township on Aug. 28, 1931, a middle sister to two beloved brothers. She was educated in Hopkinton. After she graduated, she worked at Wilson's in Cedar Rapids and then at the Linn County abstract office. Rosemary was united in marriage to Roman Welter on April 5, 1952, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Hopkinton. She was a devoted mother of seven children. At the age of 50, she completed a medical assistant program at Kirkwood Community College and worked in the Monticello hospital. She was an active volunteer for both St. Luke and Sacred Heart Catholic churches, Legion Auxiliary, Camp Fire and Cub Scouts. She especially enjoyed her volunteer work at the Jones Regional Medical Center. As a couple, Rosemary and Roman generously gifted 40 acres of their land to the Monticello School Foundation perpetual fund. In addition, they established an educational endowment fund at Jones Regional Medical Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed golf, traveling, shopping, playing cards, bowling and spoiling her grandchildren. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Roman; and seven children, Michael (Donna) Welter of Coralville, Maureen (Carroll Smith) Welter of Hillsboro, Ore., Marcia (Chuck) Gheldof of Commerce Township, Mich., Melinda (Randy) Pyde of Itasca, Ill., Mary Welter of Indianapolis, Ind., Martin (Michelle) Welter of Goodyear, Ariz., and Melissa McLaughlin of St. Paul, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Ross and Kimberly Welter, Jolene (Phil) Lechowicz, Margaret (Shayne) Shupe, Robert and Elizabeth Pyde and Neil McLaughlin; and one great-grandchild, Louis Lechowicz. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Marcus Supple and Clair "Whitey" Supple. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jones Regional Medical Center educational endowment fund, the Monticello School Foundation or Camp Courageous of Iowa. To share a thought, memory, or condolence with the family, please visit www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary