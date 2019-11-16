|
ROSS A. HAMILTON Traer Ross A. Hamilton, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at his home. Ross was born Oct. 11, 1933, in Jackson County, Iowa, to Clayton and Helen Hamilton. He attended school in Wyoming, Iowa. After graduation, Ross joined the military serving in the U.S. Air Force. This is where he met his wife, Mary "Frosty" Frost, who also was serving. They were married on Nov. 15, 1955. Ross and Frosty had two daughters, Susan (Hamilton) Seehusen and Melissa Ann, who died at the age of 9 months. After the military, Ross got into the field of education where he spent more than 30 years as a teacher and coach. Many of his former students remember copying one of Mr. Hamilton's poems when they needed a reminder to follow the rules! During the summers, Ross enjoyed working at Ogden and Adams Lumber Yard in Cedar Rapids, a place his dad once worked as well. Ross was a master gardener and spent hours working in his garden. He grew potatoes, tomatoes, onions, peppers, along with variety of other vegetables. He gave away much of his produce to friends and family. Ross also was generous with his time, helping others whenever they needed help. He was a man of high character and integrity. He always was honest and didn't mind telling you what was on his mind! He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Frosty"; daughter, Susan Seehusen (Curt); sisters, Marilyn Peck, Mona Mylhausen, Jane Hansen (Bob) and Judy Mead (Mike); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa; and parents, Clayton and Helen Hamilton.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019