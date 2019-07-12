|
ROSS EUGENE DOTY Brooklyn Ross Eugene Doty, 88 of Brooklyn, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Malcom with Pastor Catherine Burroughs officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Malcom. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday, July 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorials may be contributed to the family in Ross' name. Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn assisted the family with arrangements. Ross is survived by three sisters, Joan Foster of Cedar Rapids, Lucy (Dick) King of Warr Acres, Okla., and Kay Dieterich of Brooklyn; a brother, Marvin (Mary) Doty of Grinnell; and special friends, Zettie and Ron Beverly family of Hoboken, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beulah, in 2006; three brothers, Abel, Daryl and Dale; and three sisters, Cora Mae, Vivian and Gladys. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019