ROSYE (WELSH) BUNCH Iowa City Rosye (Welsh) Bunch of Iowa City passed peacefully in her sleep to join God on Nov. 19, 2020. Rosye was born Aug. 29, 1928, to Guy A. Edgar and Grace H. Edgar in Chicago Ill. Rosye grew up in the Chicago area. In 1948, she attended Knox College then graduated from Kathryn Gibbs secretarial school. She then met and fell in love with the Rev. Robert "Bob" Welsh. They were married July 21, 1952. They moved between Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Houston and Des Moines, where Bob took various positions as a minister before finally settling down in Iowa City with their two sons, Mark and David. Upon moving to Iowa City, Bob became minister at First Christian Church and Rosye served as the church secretary. She was involved with Meals on Wheels, PTA and Iowa City Babe Ruth, as well as helping host events at their home and the church. Rosye also was very involved in P.E.O. Chapter JF. In 1987, she moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where she met and married Edward Bunch in 1988. Shortly after Ed's death in 2005, Rosye moved back to Iowa City to be near her son, Mark, and his wife, Nancy. Rosye enjoyed playing bridge and any type of card games. If cards were on the table, she was in one of the seats! She also loved to read and watch tennis. It was Rosye's wish that there be no visitation or service. Rosye was very proud of the work her granddaughter, Sarah Nelson, COO of Foundation 2 Crisis Services, who helps communities throughout Eastern Iowa. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to this nonprofit in her memory: Foundation 2, 1714 Johnson Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
