Roxanne "Roxy" Ellis
ROXANNE "ROXY" ELLIS Cedar Rapids Roxanne "Roxy" Ellis, 41, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Roxy was born March 27, 1979, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Melvin and Susanne (Hartson) Ellis. She graduated from Kirkwood Learning Center in 1997. Roxy was a property manager for Mirage Properties for many years and developed many special relationships with her tenants at Goldfinch Meadows. Her family truly appreciates the friendships extended to Roxy from the residents. Roxy loved baking. She was a kind and loving person who would do anything for anyone. Roxy is survived by her daughter, Taylor Metz; parents, Sue and Mel Ellis; sister, Christine Ellis; nieces, Raven Ellis, Madison Miller and Damiya Wilson; great-nephew, DeVasier Cungtion Jr.; aunts and uncles, Craig and Judy Willman and Pat and Chris Mooney, all of Cedar Rapids; as well as several extended family members. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tayah Mease; grandfather, Eveard Hartson; grandparents, Charles and Viola Ellis and William and Marie Ellis; and uncle, Eveard "Abe" Hartson. Memorials may be directed to the family GoFundMe page under "Cedar Rapids Roxy Ellis." Please share a memory of Roxy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020.
