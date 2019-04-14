Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Cress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Cress

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Cress Obituary
ROY EVERETT CRESS Hiawatha Roy Everett Cress, 82, of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away on April 10, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, with burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Roy was born in Shellsburg, Iowa, to Everett and Erma (Van Fossen) Cress on Aug. 18, 1936, and was the sixth child of nine. He graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1955. He married Mary Christian and they had four children; they later divorced. He worked for Rockwell Collins for 33.5 years and retired in 1991. He was involved in coaching and umpiring for Hiawatha Little League baseball and youth softball. He also was a part-time fireman for the cities of Hiawatha and Robins, Iowa. He was a longtime member of the Eagles Club 2272. He was a member of IBEW local union 1362. Roy was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors, and especially gardening. He was a faithful fan of the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Iowa Hawkeyes. Even if you couldn't see Roy, you would know he was there by his infamous laugh. Roy is survived by two daughters, Kimberly K. (Mike) Sojka, Hiawatha, and Kenda M. (Rob) Hewitt, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a son, Kristopher R. Cress of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren, Charles J. Madison V, Cedar Rapids, Tanner Hewitt, Cedar Rapids, Martha K. Cress, Peoria, Ariz., and Emilio K. Cress, Peoria, Ariz.; his sisters, Lorena Karr, Urbana, Iowa, Deci Mason, Shellsburg, Anna Mae Witherell, Cedar Rapids, Doris Haefner, Vinton, Iowa, Marilyn Kolsrud, Shellsburg, and Elaine Boddicker, Newhall, Iowa; sister-in-law, Karen Cress, Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Bay. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kelisa Christian Cress; a brother, Ray Cress; a sister, Alberta Mason; several brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Packer and Bart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to any charitable institution of your choice in Roy's name, or the Shriners Club. The family of Roy Cress wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cedar Memorial for all the planning and organization involved and assisting the family members during this time. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now