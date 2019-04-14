ROY EVERETT CRESS Hiawatha Roy Everett Cress, 82, of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away on April 10, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, with burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Roy was born in Shellsburg, Iowa, to Everett and Erma (Van Fossen) Cress on Aug. 18, 1936, and was the sixth child of nine. He graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1955. He married Mary Christian and they had four children; they later divorced. He worked for Rockwell Collins for 33.5 years and retired in 1991. He was involved in coaching and umpiring for Hiawatha Little League baseball and youth softball. He also was a part-time fireman for the cities of Hiawatha and Robins, Iowa. He was a longtime member of the Eagles Club 2272. He was a member of IBEW local union 1362. Roy was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors, and especially gardening. He was a faithful fan of the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Iowa Hawkeyes. Even if you couldn't see Roy, you would know he was there by his infamous laugh. Roy is survived by two daughters, Kimberly K. (Mike) Sojka, Hiawatha, and Kenda M. (Rob) Hewitt, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a son, Kristopher R. Cress of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren, Charles J. Madison V, Cedar Rapids, Tanner Hewitt, Cedar Rapids, Martha K. Cress, Peoria, Ariz., and Emilio K. Cress, Peoria, Ariz.; his sisters, Lorena Karr, Urbana, Iowa, Deci Mason, Shellsburg, Anna Mae Witherell, Cedar Rapids, Doris Haefner, Vinton, Iowa, Marilyn Kolsrud, Shellsburg, and Elaine Boddicker, Newhall, Iowa; sister-in-law, Karen Cress, Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Bay. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kelisa Christian Cress; a brother, Ray Cress; a sister, Alberta Mason; several brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Packer and Bart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to any charitable institution of your choice in Roy's name, or the Shriners Club. The family of Roy Cress wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cedar Memorial for all the planning and organization involved and assisting the family members during this time. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary