ROY TERRENCE POST Fayette On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, Roy Terrence Post passed away at the age of 85. Services are currently pending at this time. Roy was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Lloyd and Edith (Groth) Post on June 9, 1935. He moved to a farm west of Randalia with his family in 1944. He graduated from Randalia High School in 1952. He was married to Joyce Arlene Fridley on June 14, 1959, and later divorced. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard from 1957 to April 30, 1963. He was a member of the Randalia Volunteer Fire Department and the Sumner Jaycees. He was married to Linda Lamphier on April 4, 1981, and later divorced. He purchased the farm in 1967 and farmed until 1989 before moving to Fayette. He was a truck driver for Schneider Motorways in Gunder, Moss Roofing in West Union and Fayette Lumber in Fayette. Roy was known for his big heart and big smile. He helped friends and neighbors with their farm work if they were in need. He was a farmer at heart, helping his renters spring and fall when he could. He visited with neighbors and rode with them at times during planting and harvest. He enjoyed welding, such as making railroad spike roadrunners, Christmas trees and plant hooks. He enjoyed good meals, for example, he was willing to drive great distances to try "Iowa's Best" Tenderloin. He hosted many whole hog roasts on his farm. Under his supervision, Easter eggs were dyed by the dozens with the grandchildren. Every Christmas, he made fudge, peanut clusters and other candies to share with all. Roy is survived by two sons, Steven (Ellen) Post, Fayette, and Roger (Jacqueline) Post, Fayette; five grandchildren, Laurie (Adam) Opperman, Maynard, Andrea Post, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nathan Post, Fayette, Nicholas (Kimberly) Post, Maynard, and Michael Post, Independence; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Izabella and Alayna Munley, and Brayden and Blake Opperman. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ann; and sister, Beverly (Darrell) Spainhower. Memorials may be sent to the Fayette County Food Shelf, P.O. Box 711, 107 E. Water St., Fayette, IA 52142.



