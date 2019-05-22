ROYAL CEIZ ABRAM Cedar Rapids Royal Ceiz Abram, 18, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Homegoing services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Damian Epps presiding. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Royal was born March 27, 2001, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Christopher Abram and Ethel Brown. He attended Polk, McKinley and was a current student at Metro High. Royal was very immersed in music. He grew up as a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, where he was a member of the children's choir. He was a past member of Crown Point Boxing Club, as well as a counselor-in-training at Wildwood Hills, under the direction of Al Lorenzen. Royal and his father started a Peace Zone Project, which supplied fresh fruits and vegetables to community members in Waterloo. He became a surrogate big brother to many young boys and girls in the community. Royal was a very selfless and giving young man will be greatly missed. Royal is survived by his parents; his grandmothers, Joan Blackmon and Sandra Nickelson; his grandfather, William "Willie" Brown; and his numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, the Rev. John Blackmon and Franklin Abram; grandmother, Ida Brown; aunts, Chatta Martenia and JoAnn Roberts; and great-grandmother, Valrie Wortham. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019