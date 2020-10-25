RUBY BELLE CORNISH St. Paul, Minn. Ruby Belle Cornish died peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in her 93rd year. She was preceded in death by parents Rosa and Ernest Buchheister; her husband, Douglas Cornish; children, Christian Cornish (Donna), Cynthia McBride and Brett Cornish; brother, Don Buchheister (Bea); and nephew, Ben Cornish (Lindsay). Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, LaVaun Stramel (Louis); children, Colette Cornish and Mark Cornish; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the Buchheister family, as well as her friends and neighbors in St. Paul. Ruby was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she lived most of her life, then moved to Minnesota to live with family. She enjoyed her last years doing what she loved, being with family and friends, Sunday dinners, morning coffee and newspaper, going on outings, getting fancy haircuts, and caring for others in a thousand ways. She will be laid to rest in St. John's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids at a private gathering. We carry her strength and love with us always.



