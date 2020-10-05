RUBY L. MOSER Arlington Ruby L. Moser, 87, of Arlington, Iowa, died on Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, at Maple Crest Manor at Fayette. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Arlington United Methodist Church in Arlington. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, and for one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment: Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington. Memorials may be directed to the family: Ron Moser, 954 Upper St., Arlington, IA 50606. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
. Ruby Lena Robinson was born on June 12, 1933, in Delaware County, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Lehne) Robinson. Ruby graduated from the Dundee High School. She worked for a short time in Manchester and then worked as a secretary at a plumbing shop in Cedar Rapids for over 40 years. Ruby was united in marriage to Ronald Harry Moser on July 29, 2006, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, and then made their home in Arlington. Ruby was a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church and the Arlington American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to auctions, cooking, vegetable gardening and canning. Ruby is survived by her husband, Ron Moser of Arlington; step-daughter, Paula Barton of Western; Paula's daughter and two step-children; four step-grandchildren; one sister; five nephews; and four nieces. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and a sister.