Ruby L. Moser
1933 - 2020
RUBY L. MOSER Arlington Ruby L. Moser, 87, of Arlington, Iowa, died on Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, at Maple Crest Manor at Fayette. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Arlington United Methodist Church in Arlington. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, and for one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment: Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington. Memorials may be directed to the family: Ron Moser, 954 Upper St., Arlington, IA 50606. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Ruby Lena Robinson was born on June 12, 1933, in Delaware County, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Lehne) Robinson. Ruby graduated from the Dundee High School. She worked for a short time in Manchester and then worked as a secretary at a plumbing shop in Cedar Rapids for over 40 years. Ruby was united in marriage to Ronald Harry Moser on July 29, 2006, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, and then made their home in Arlington. Ruby was a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church and the Arlington American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to auctions, cooking, vegetable gardening and canning. Ruby is survived by her husband, Ron Moser of Arlington; step-daughter, Paula Barton of Western; Paula's daughter and two step-children; four step-grandchildren; one sister; five nephews; and four nieces. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and a sister.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Arlington
OCT
6
Visitation
09:30 AM
Arlington United Methodist Church
OCT
6
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Arlington United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Arlington
731 Clay Street
Arlington, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
Ruby --younger years
Nancy
Family
October 4, 2020
Christmas at her parents in the Old Stagecoach House at Coffins Grove.
Nancy
Family
October 4, 2020
After pheasant hunting.
Nancy
Family
October 4, 2020
Ruby Robinson
Nancy
Family
October 4, 2020
Lunch with family
Nancy
Family
October 4, 2020
Ruby
Nancy
Family
October 4, 2020
Ruby Robinson High school freshman
Nancy
Family
October 4, 2020
Ruby, you left us with wonderful childhood memories of special times and days gone by.
Nancy
Family
October 3, 2020
Ruby Robinson Class of 1951 Dundee, Iowa<br />
Nancy Lahr
Family
October 3, 2020
Last year on her birthday.
Nancy Lahr
October 3, 2020
Ruby and her family.
Nancy Lahr
October 3, 2020
Ruby and her Great Great niece Gracie Belle Rider.
Nancy Lahr
October 3, 2020
Ruby and niece Nancy Robinson. 1952.
Nancy Lahr
October 3, 2020
We will miss you Aunt Ruby! We love you. Prayers and condolences to you Ron. Chuck and Nancy
Nancy Lahr
