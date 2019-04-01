RUBY PETRUSCH Marion Ruby Petrusch, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Inurnment will take place in at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Ruby was employed by Rockwell Collins for 30 years. She is survived by six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Ruby was preceded in death by her husbands, Kermit E. Elam, died in 1958, and Albert "Pete" Petrusch, died in 1992. She also was preceded in death by her sons, Kermit I. Elam and Kenneth M. Elam. Thanks to Irving Point, Willow Gardens, and special thanks to Heritage Speciality Care for Ruby's care during the last chapter of her life. Memorials in Ruby's memory may be directed to Heritage Speciality Care, Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Ruby at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary