RUDOLPH W. "RUDY" KOENIG Marengo Rudolph W. "Rudy" Koenig, 93, of Marengo, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, with the Rev. Andrew Gray officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church before the service. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be contributed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Rudy is survived by his wife, Verna; his children, Larry (Cheryl) of Bondurant, Linda Utsinger (Leon) of Belle Plaine, Lee (Vicki) of Marengo and Lorne (Sandra) of Marengo; 17 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, LuAnn Koenig; and his siblings, Fred Koenig, Gertrude Buswell and Hilda Lueth. Rudolph Walter Koenig was born on Jan. 11, 1927, in Ladora, Iowa, the son of Karl and Lena Furler Koenig. He attended the country schools in the area and McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Rudy proudly served in the United States Navy for two years during World War II, stationed at Hawthorne, Nev. He and Verna Newkirk were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1948, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Cedar Rapids. Rudy and Verna settled in Iowa County, where they farmed and raised their family. He also worked at Amana Refrigeration for 39 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo, the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the NRA. He enjoyed many fishing trips with his fellow workers over the years. Rudy's lifelong interest was farming and the farming community, but above all he cherished his family and loved spending time with them. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.