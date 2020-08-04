RUDY R. JASA SR. Cedar Rapids A gentle soul, Rudy R. Jasa Sr., passed away early Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospital in Cedar Rapids from complications following a fall. Private family graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Daryl Martin officiating. Rudy was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, to Rudolph and Mabel (Blank) Jasa. He married the love of his life, Margaret (Marge) Nesetril, on June 9, 1950, at United Methodist Church of Marion. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. Rudy attended Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids and started working at a young age. He worked for Willman Construction and later started a trucking business hauling feed, grain and livestock. His biggest project was hauling bricks from railroad cars to the new schools, Washington, Jefferson and Regis, that were being built in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Farmland Industries and retired from Vigortone Ag Products in 1995. Rudy and Marge enjoyed square dancing and camping for many years. Rudy was an avid Hawkeyes fan, enjoyed nature and traveling with the camper. He was patriotic and started making spinning flag poles which he put out every day as long as he was able. He was also known as the "Hammer Man" and had a 500-plus collection of hammers and various other tools. Surviving are his beloved wife, Margaret (Marge); their five children, Rudy Ray Jasa Jr., Hiawatha, Jerry Jasa, Monticello, Terrie (Mike) Kramer, Urbana, Jacki Jasa (Mike) Kann and Rod Jasa, both of Marion; eight grandchildren, Angela (Bert) Chirinos, Marion, Jody (Danny) Sullivan, Ankeny, Jay Walton (Jennifer) Jasa, Anamosa, Gwendoline (Frank) Berrones, Layton, Utah, Jaime (Jonathan) Haynie, West Allis, Wis., Jordan Jasa, Iowa City, and Trent (Emily) Kramer, Urbana, and a special granddaughter, Alia Arthur, Hiawatha; 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and nine great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marie Weakland; and nephew, Rob Schumacher. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
