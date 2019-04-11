RUSS HARRISON MYERS Hiawatha Russ Harrison Myers, 66, of Hiawatha, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. There will be no services. A get together will be at a later date. Russ was born March 17, 1953, to Russell and Eleanor Myers. He grew up in Alburnett, Iowa. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1970. Russ became a tree trimmer and ran his own tree service for many years in Wisconsin and Iowa. In 1985, he married Susan Montgomery and they had five sons together. They divorced in 2014. He loved to go fishing, hunting— especially mushrooms—and hanging out with good friends. He also loved being at home with his two favorite "puppies," Nitro and Crush. He is loved and missed by so many. Russ is survived by his ex-wife, Susan Myers; children, William Ginkens, Cory Kintzel, Micah Myers, Caleb Myers, Brady Myers, Cody Myers and Kegan Myers; brother, Stu Myers; sisters, Janice Myers and Diana Heck; and eight grandchildren. Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Eleanor Myers; and two brothers, Larry and Ronald Stratton. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary