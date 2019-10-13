|
RUSSEL SCOTT MANSFIELD Cedar Rapids Russel Scott Mansfield passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Twyla Mansfield of Santa Fe, N.M.; and his sister, Robin Cossell. He is survived by a brother, Michael Mansfield of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a sister, Erin Mansfield of Berkeley, Calif. Donations can be sent to the Scott Mansfield Memorial Fund at People's Church in Cedar Rapids. A memorial at People's Church will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019