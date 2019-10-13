Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russel Mansfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russel Scott Mansfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russel Scott Mansfield Obituary
RUSSEL SCOTT MANSFIELD Cedar Rapids Russel Scott Mansfield passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Twyla Mansfield of Santa Fe, N.M.; and his sister, Robin Cossell. He is survived by a brother, Michael Mansfield of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a sister, Erin Mansfield of Berkeley, Calif. Donations can be sent to the Scott Mansfield Memorial Fund at People's Church in Cedar Rapids. A memorial at People's Church will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.