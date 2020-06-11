RUSSELL CHARLES CARSON Solon Russell Charles Carson, 86, of Solon, passed away, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Solon Retirement Village. Private family graveside services will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, with Father Charles Fladung presiding. A Memorial Mass will be at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of arrangements. Russell was born Aug. 3, 1933, in Iowa City, the son of Ross and Margaret Carson. He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1952. Russell served in the U.S. National Guard for eight years. He was united in marriage to Shirley A. Hurt on Aug. 25, 1953, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Russell and Shirley farmed in the Solon area for over 50 years. Russell is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Jean Wilson (Steve) of Iowa City, Terry Carson (Cindy) of Fairfax and Cindy Walker (Craig) of West Branch; grandchildren, Jamie Wilson, Andy Wilson, Mike Crow, Jeremy Crow, Todd Walker, Lee Nearad and Amanda Pitts; and great-grandchildren, Jocelynn Morgan, Avery and Brodyn Wilson, Caleb Crow, Tatum Burnhardt, Isabella Nearad, Zachary and Bailey Walker, and Carson and Emilia Pitts. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Stanfield; and brother, Dave Carson. Memorials may be made to the Russell Carson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.