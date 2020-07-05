1/
Russell Duane "Dewey" Hoke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL DUANE "DEWEY" HOKE Cedar Rapids Russell Duane "Dewey" Hoke was born May 18, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa. Russell was diagnosed with lung cancer in May of 2020, and he passed away at home on June 29, 2020. Russell was raised in Fairview, Iowa, and graduated from Anamosa High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Thule, Greenland, where he worked as a radio repair technician. Russell worked for 37 years at Rockwell Collins, ending his career as a quality control inspector. Russell was meticulous at his job and in his many hobbies. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing, golfing and collecting. Russell and Gloria were avid auction-goers up until his death. His family and friends especially enjoyed his talents at fixing and sharing treasures from his watch collection. On Christmas Eve 1965, Russell married the love of his life, Gloria Vineyard. They had two children, Wendy and Reed. As a family, they enjoyed time in nature on picnics and road trips through Eastern Iowa and the United States. Russell was a lifelong nature lover and he supported conservation through memberships in Ducks Unlimited, Iowa Conservation, Sierra Club and the Indian Creek Nature Center. Russell always will be remembered as a man loyal to his family and kind to all he encountered. Russell is survived by his wife, Gloria (Vineyard); daughter, Wendy (David) Stokesbary; son, Reed (Joseph) Guerrero Hoke; granddaughter, Ali Stokesbary; and sister, Luana Hoke Rarey. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell O. Hoke; mother, Ruth (Joslin) Hoke; and sister, Anita (Gary) Arnold. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at Community of Christ Church. The service will be livestreamed at www.joyhopelovepeace.com so all friends and family can participate. Preferred memorials are donations made in Russell's name to the Indian Creek Nature Center or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved