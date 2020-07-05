RUSSELL DUANE "DEWEY" HOKE Cedar Rapids Russell Duane "Dewey" Hoke was born May 18, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa. Russell was diagnosed with lung cancer in May of 2020, and he passed away at home on June 29, 2020. Russell was raised in Fairview, Iowa, and graduated from Anamosa High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Thule, Greenland, where he worked as a radio repair technician. Russell worked for 37 years at Rockwell Collins, ending his career as a quality control inspector. Russell was meticulous at his job and in his many hobbies. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing, golfing and collecting. Russell and Gloria were avid auction-goers up until his death. His family and friends especially enjoyed his talents at fixing and sharing treasures from his watch collection. On Christmas Eve 1965, Russell married the love of his life, Gloria Vineyard. They had two children, Wendy and Reed. As a family, they enjoyed time in nature on picnics and road trips through Eastern Iowa and the United States. Russell was a lifelong nature lover and he supported conservation through memberships in Ducks Unlimited, Iowa Conservation, Sierra Club and the Indian Creek Nature Center. Russell always will be remembered as a man loyal to his family and kind to all he encountered. Russell is survived by his wife, Gloria (Vineyard); daughter, Wendy (David) Stokesbary; son, Reed (Joseph) Guerrero Hoke; granddaughter, Ali Stokesbary; and sister, Luana Hoke Rarey. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell O. Hoke; mother, Ruth (Joslin) Hoke; and sister, Anita (Gary) Arnold. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at Community of Christ Church. The service will be livestreamed at www.joyhopelovepeace.com
so all friends and family can participate. Preferred memorials are donations made in Russell's name to the Indian Creek Nature Center or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
