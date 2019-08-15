|
|
RUSSELL HENRY LYNN Cedar Rapids Russell Henry Lynn, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Russell was born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Marengo, the son of Walter and Edna (Hawkins) Lynn. He was united in marriage to Dolores Smrha on June 25, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. Russell worked at Goss Graphics for 32 years, retiring as a senior planner in 1997. He was a member of the North Dakota Pottery Association, Asbury United Methodist Church (where he volunteered as an usher), and a former member of the Chada-Pautz Fellowship. Russell was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed collecting North Dakota pottery. He never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. Survivors include his wife, Dolores Lynn of Cedar Rapids; and sister, Barbara Simmons of Clarion, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edna Lynn; daughter, Laurie Ann Lynn; son, James Russell Lynn; brothers, Walter Lynn Jr., and Myron Lynn; and sisters, Anna and Alice Lynn. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Russell at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019