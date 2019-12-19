|
RUSSELL L. LACHER Mount Vernon Russell L. Lacher, 90 of Mount Vernon, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. No memorial services are planned at this time. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Glenda; three sons, Greg of Marion and Curt and Grant, both of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Neal. Russell was born Sept. 21, 1929, in Blairstown, the son of Roy and Ruth (Young) Lacher. He married Glenda Eackle in Illinois. Russell had worked at Square D, Collins Radio and later as an electrician at the Rockwell Graphics Division, retiring from there after many years of service. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed fishing, traveling, wintering in Texas with Glenda and spending time with his beloved family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Lacher family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019