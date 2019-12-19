Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Lacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell L. Lacher


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell L. Lacher Obituary
RUSSELL L. LACHER Mount Vernon Russell L. Lacher, 90 of Mount Vernon, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. No memorial services are planned at this time. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Glenda; three sons, Greg of Marion and Curt and Grant, both of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Neal. Russell was born Sept. 21, 1929, in Blairstown, the son of Roy and Ruth (Young) Lacher. He married Glenda Eackle in Illinois. Russell had worked at Square D, Collins Radio and later as an electrician at the Rockwell Graphics Division, retiring from there after many years of service. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed fishing, traveling, wintering in Texas with Glenda and spending time with his beloved family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Lacher family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -