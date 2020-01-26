|
|
RUSSELL LEROY KNIPP Keystone Russell LeRoy Knipp, 84, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Keystone, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care of heart failure. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the funeral home. Russell was born on Jan. 4, 1936, on the family farm west of Keystone, to Raymond and Ila (Ledger) Knipp. He attended grade school at Keystone through the eighth grade, when he left school to help his mom on the farm. At age 17, Russell enlisted and served honorably in the United States Army. He was a medic in the Korean War and served in the 98th General Hospital in Neubrucke, Germany, from 1953 to 1956. After his discharge, Russell worked as a nurse's aide at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City. On Sept. 14, 1958, Russell married Janice Koopman at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. Russell farmed the family farm and worked at Wilson's and Swift & Co. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing cards with his kids and grandkids. He and Janice were members of the Wandering Wheels Camping Club and the Wheel and Dealer Square Dance Club. He also was a member of the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post 107 in Keystone. He is survived by his wife, Janice; their children, Deb (Dennis) Nielson, Shari (Matthew Clark) Teneyck and Rodney (Teresa) Knipp; grandchildren, Adam (Greta) Nielson, Jacob (Wendy Horak) Nielson, Ben (Danielle McMenomy) Knipp, Autumn (John) Calahan, Justa Goodwin, Dylan, Josh, Cindy and Ashley Ehlen and Austin Teneyck; great-grandchildren, Emma and Ian Nielson, Hailey Sinn and Acen Goodwin; and his sister, LaRay Hawkins. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Knipp; and grandchildren, Bethany and Roran Clark and Wesley Teneyck. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020