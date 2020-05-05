|
RUSSELL ANGELO "LOLO" PORTER Cedar Rapids Russell Angelo "Lolo" Porter, 47, of 2620 33rd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, died April 29, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Angelo "Lolo" was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Sept. 4, 1972, to Pamela Porter and Russell Manley. He moved to Cedar Rapids with his mother and brother in 1976 and, in 1978, St. Luke's New Horizons became his home. Lolo developed many close relationships there with other residents and staff. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1988. He worked at Options of Linn County and REM of Cedar Rapids until 2019. In December 2019, Angelo moved to REM, his beautiful new group home in Cedar Rapids. Lolo is survived by his parents, Roy and Pamela Clayton of Marion; his brothers, Jason Porter and Corey Clayton; a sister, Chevonne Clayton, all of Cedar Rapids; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Louise Porter of Cedar Rapids; and his grandmother, Juanita Clayton of St. Louis, Mo. Lolo loved his buddies and the staff at New Horizons and REM. He enjoyed his new home, music, Chinese food and the outdoors. His beautiful eyes, hearty laugh, and comical ways will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at New Horizons and REM for their care and devotion to Lolo. We are eternally grateful to all who loved and cared for him throughout the years. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020