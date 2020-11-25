RUSSELL SCHUELER Cedar Rapids Russell Schueler, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Russell Samuel Schueler was born March 30, 1936, in Atkins, Iowa, to his parents, Sylvia (Grimm) and Nicholas. Russell was one of 10 siblings. He loved them all even though they didn't all get along. Russell had to quit school in sixth grade so he could stay home and help his mother after his father Nicholas had passed. Having never learned to read, he was far from unintelligent. He knew numbers better than any calculator and there wasn't any problem he couldn't figure out. He began working at Baumhoefners for the man who began it. He was treated well because of how hard of a worker he was. He later worked for the Cedar Rapids Water Department. Life happened as it does and he had two daughters, Brenda and Cindy; two sons, Nick and Joe; and four stepchildren, across four marriages. He was known for saying, "I may have not been the greatest father but I always made sure there was milk and food before I spent money on myself." He wished he would have done more good by them. He went on to work for Hubbard Ice, which became Quality Chef, for 44 years before retiring in 1999. Russell married Emma Lucille Petty in 1975. Emma had two daughters from her previous marriages, Wanda and Sandra. Russell was said to be a fair and decent stepfather. He loved his whole family more than anything and he regretted not showing it more often. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Nicholas; his wife, Emma; his siblings, Evelyn, Lula, Neomi, Johnny, Eddie, Francis, Helen, Millie, Merle "Red" and June; his infant daughter, Brenda; a grandson, Derek; and a niece, Holly. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Butterfield; his sons, Nick Brummer of Texas and Joe Barger; and his stepchildren, Jimmy M. Kimpton Sr. and Jack C. Barger, Wanda Floyd and Sandra Fleck. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Andrew (Brittany) Barger, James, Eden, Carson, Mason, Lucas (Taylor) McMurrin, Angela, Sarah (Albert) Bailey, Amber, Sonja, Angel (Carlin) Stover, Sean (Marie) Avery, Spencer, Heather, Jacob, Jimmy Jr., Hunter, Calbe and Jaden; and his great-grandchildren include Emma, Justin "Jay," Melanie, Angel Renae, Andrea, Makayla, Jakalyn, Ethan, Robert Allen, Alexa, Elijah, Lukie J., Lilly, Gabriella, Kyran, Alyx, Mia, Deacon, James, Eden and Hadley; also his great-great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Addalynn; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.