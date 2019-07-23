RUSSELL LYLE "RUSS" SWEARINGEN Marion Russ was born April 7, 1926, in Davis County to Russell Lyle and Sada May Paris Swearingen. He passed away July 20, 2019, at the age of 93 years, 3 months and 13 days. Russ graduated from Bloomfield High School and the University of Iowa. He worked at Freuhauf Trailer and then Collins Radio until his retirement in 1987. He married Ila Robertson on June 11, 1955, at First Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. Together they had two sons and two daughters. They were members of Marion Christian Church. Russ served during World War II with the 8th Army Infantry Division in Germany. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Ribbon and two battle stars. Russ loved hunting and fishing, playing golf and baseball and bowling. He was a huge fan of the Cardinals and Hawkeyes. Family was very important to him. Russ was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Norman and his wife, Betty; grandson, Benjamin Scheer; two brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law. Surviving are his wife, Ila; daughters, Pamela (Wesley) Brackey of Marion and Patricia (Mike) Hastings of Meadowlakes, Texas; two sons, Russell (Deborah) Swearingen of Cedar Rapids and Ronald (Irene) Swearingen of Marion; his grandchildren, Jameson (Cassandra) Jackson, Jordan Brackey, Melanie Brackey, Nicole Rehm, Matthew Scheer, Israel Giribaldi, Nyssa Swearingen and Russell Swearingen; and great-grandchildren, Alexander and Lilah. He also is survived many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the VA Hospitals and Clinics, UnityPoint Hospice, ManorCare, Comfort Care and Bright Star staff members for their compassion and care. Russ appreciated them very much. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with the Rev. Peter Mitchell officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019