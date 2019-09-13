Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Russell W. Schmidt


1933 - 2019
Russell W. Schmidt Obituary
RUSSELL W. SCHMIDT Coggon Russell W. Schmidt, 86, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Inurnment will take place in Coggon Cemetery at a later date. Russell was born May 11, 1933, in Montezuma, Iowa, the son of Russell and Winifred (Rivers) Schmidt. He was a 1951 graduate of Pilot Grove High School in Missouri. On June 24, 1951, in New Sharon, Iowa, Russell was united in marriage to Gertrude Anna Butcher. She passed away in 2012. He was a custodian for 33 years at North Linn School District. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, Douglas (Norma) Schmidt of Coggon, Russilla "Rusty" (Blaine) Holub of Central City, Donald (Valerie) Schmidt of Manchester and Rhonda McElree of Anamosa; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Russell was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry and Harold; and sister, Bessie Bailey. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Russell's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Russell at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
