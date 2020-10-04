1/1
Ruth A. Birkicht
RUTH A. BIRKICHT Cedar Rapids Ruth Birkicht, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after a massive stroke one week earlier. Ruth was buried at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, shortly after her death. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass was offered recently by Father Mark Murphy followed by a graveside blessing. Survivors include her daughter, Laura Herren and partner Mike Vogel of Minneapolis; her sister, Rose Marie Frajman and husband, Rich, along with Rose Marie's daughter, Cathy Bigelow and partner Kevin Stelter, and Cathy's son Matthew and wife Megan. Ruth's extended family includes Deb (Don) Stepanek and their children, Nicole (Jason) Havlicek and Melissa (Jonathan) Greiner, Dennis (Nancy) Birkicht and their son, Grant; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2002; parents; sister, Georgia Mae (Fred) Herren, and their son, Rex Herren. Ruth was born in October 1926, the daughter of Louis and Albia (Nechville) Ressler, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1945, took courses at Coe College and worked at Cherry-Burrell, followed by Northwestern Bell. On Oct. 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert Birkicht in Cedar Rapids and a year later began her 40-year career with Universal Engineering as receptionist and bookkeeper, retiring in 1990. Ruth was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and was active in Mother Cabrini Circle, the Rosary Society, the American Legion Auxiliary and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Ruth enjoyed her long life, living independently until her death, growing in grace and faith, sharing her strengths and guidance, a mother to many. Memorials may be made in Ruth's memory to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
