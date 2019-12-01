|
|
RUTH A. LAWRENCE Cedar Rapids Ruth A. Lawrence, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy following a short illness. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Prairieburg. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Monday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family following the rosary until 7 p.m. Ruth is survived by her brothers, Mike (Carol) Lawrence and Jerry (JoAnna) Lawrence, all of Marion; her sister, Rosemary Slaman of Lancaster, Calif.; her sister-in-law, Carol (Don) Lawrence of Monticello; her aunt, Mary Florence (Pete) Smith of Olin; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Linhart and Levona (Fousek) Lawrence of Prairieburg; brothers, Donald, Richard and David; sisters, Doris Lawrence of Fairfield, Calif., and Irene Byard of Bono, Ark.; and brothers-in-law, Karl Slaman and Ed Byrad. Ruth was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and loved the Catholic religion. She was very family-oriented and protective of children. Ruth enjoyed cooking, baking, taking long walks and reading. She was a firm believer in visiting and caring for the sick. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church or the University of Iowa Eye Clinic. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019