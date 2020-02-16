Home

RUTH ANN ADOLPH Cedar Rapids Ruth Ann Adolph, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Arbor Place at The Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids by the Rev. Heather Hayes. Private family burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her sons, Tom Adolph, Cedar Rapids and Bob Adolph, Byron, Ill.; daughter, Peggy (Ross) MacLane, Papillion, Neb.; a brother-in-law, Fred (Diane) Adolph Jr., Port Huron, Mich.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Ruth was born June 29, 1931, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the daughter of William and Margaret (Ream) Snape. She married Ralph Adolph on June 25, 1955, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Ruth and Ralph were founders of the Green Thumb Nursery and owners of 4 Season's Hardware, Garden Center & Florist on Mount Vernon Road. She has been a member of First Presbyterian Church since 1956, and also was a member of P.E.O. Ruth enjoyed bird watching and knitting. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Don. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, 310 Fifth St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share your love and support with Ruth's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
