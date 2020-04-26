Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann King Obituary
RUTH ANN KING Davenport Ruth Ann King, 74, of Davenport, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com. Ruth was born May 18, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She married James A. King on March 13, 1969, in Marion, Iowa. They went on to enjoy 43 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. Ruth enjoyed bingo, karaoke, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting and spending time with family. In her younger days she was a star basketball player. She played the accordion and poker, and was the homecoming queen. Her quirky sense of humor will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jeff (Shelie) King; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Griffin; sister, Jeanie (Brad); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister and two brothers.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -