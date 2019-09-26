|
RUTH ANN METTLER Cedar Rapids Ruth Ann Mettler, 60, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Anamosa, passed away Sept. 24, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Word of God Lutheran Church for the Deaf, 1515 29th St. NE, with the Rev. Tim Eckert officiating. Dress casual per request. Burial at a later date. Ruth was born Feb. 15, 1959, in Monticello, to Bob and Georgina Mettler. Ruth was an avid Cubs fan, a sweet, loving daugther, sister and aunt. She is survived by her dad, Robert; sisters, Sharla Sutton, Marion and Janet Lemons, Iowa City; and nephews and nieces. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother, Georgina Metter, in 2018; and brothers, Robby and Michael. Murdoch Funeral Home is assisting with cremation. Ruth was a donor, and donated her eyes. Ruth retired from Rockwell Collins with 28 years of service. Ruth also was deaf, enjoyed her deaf friends and clubs.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019