RUTH ANN RICHARDSON Vinton Ruth Ann Richardson, 96, died peacefully at the Vinton Lutheran Home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ruth was born on Dec. 30, 1923, in Vinton, Iowa, the eldest child of Ashley and Elsie Richardson. She grew up in Vinton and graduated from Vinton High School. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1946 with a bachelor's degree in English. She later earned a masters' degree from the University of Wisconsin. Ruth worked as an elementary school teacher in Benton County, Iowa, Florida, Texas and Mexico City. In the 1960s she began working as a librarian at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. She steadily worked her way up to reference librarian and assistant library director. Her passion for genealogy led to her traveling extensively in Europe and the northeastern U.S. and tracing the Richardson family tree back to 16th-century England. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church in Vinton. She is survived by a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. Memorials will be directed to the Vinton Lutheran Home in appreciation of their brave and diligent care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Ruth and her family. There will be a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
.